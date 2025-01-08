2025: Pilgrims of Hope

The Holy Father has proclaimed 2025 as a Jubilee Year, a sacred time of renewal, reflection, and grace celebrated every 25 years. With the theme “Pilgrims of Hope,” this Jubilee invites all Catholics to embark on a journey of faith and transformation.

Whether you are a parish leader, priest, religious, or layperson, this is your gateway to resources that will inspire, guide, and prepare you for this extraordinary year in the life of the Church.

Explore tools, prayers, reflections, and activities designed to deepen your faith and help you live out the call to hope and renewal.

Join us as we step forward together—united as Pilgrims of Hope.