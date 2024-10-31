Prayer

Alive Publishing – A Pocketful of Prayers

Thursday, October 31st, 2024 @ 12:44 pm

Alive Publishing have published A Pocketful of Prayers —a perfect prayer companion to accompany readers through the Jubilee Year and beyond.

About Alive Publishing

Alive Publishing is a Catholic publisher that produces Bible Alive, a scripture-focused magazine designed to resonate with the rhythms of the Catholic liturgical cycle, offering readers inspiration and direction in their faith journey. In addition to Bible Alive, Alive Publishing produces a variety of monthly and seasonal magazines, along with a selection of books.

A Pocketful of Prayers

Alive Publishing are delighted to publish A Pocketful of Prayers, edited by Mgr. Michael Sharkey—a perfect prayer companion to accompany readers through the Jubilee Year and beyond.

Oder a copy

Order your copy here.

Prayer for World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

Day of Prayer, Fasting and Works of Charity

Prayer for Cardinal Cormac

Cardinal Nichols calls for the cries of the poor to be central to our prayers

Catholic Church in England and Wales releases prayer to assist those seeking St Valentine’s Day soulmate

Pope calls for the faithful to intensify prayers in October