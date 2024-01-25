Lent The Big Lent Walk This Lent, CAFOD are calling all Catholics to walk 200km in 40 days to help fight Global Poverty.  icon-home » Events » The Big Lent Walk

This Lent, CAFOD are calling all Catholics to walk 200km in 40 days to help fight Global Poverty.

Challenge yourself and take on The Big Lent Walk! Walk when and where you choose over 40 days, alone or with friends. Raise money to help people as they overcome poverty.

CAFOD and SCIAF (Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund) are teaming up to bring the Big Lent Walk to Great Britain! Read more about them and their decision to join forces. Thousands of walkers from England, Wales, Scotland and beyond, will be tying up their purple laces and walking an incredible 200km this Lent to fight global poverty.

Sign up today and do the Big Lent Walk yourself, or join in with your school or parish. Then put your best foot forward with the biggest group of Big Lent Walkers yet.

When you sign up, CAFOD will send you a welcome pack with a wallchart and a pair of ‘Big Lent Walk’ laces. If you hit the target of £200 on your fundraising page, then CAFOD will send you a ‘Big Lent Walk’ Tote Bag!

The Big Lent Walk makes it simple to put your faith into action this Lenten season by connecting with your local and global community in a meaningful way.

Whether you take part as an individual, school or parish community group, the money you raise will enable people around the world to fight poverty.