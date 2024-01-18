Racial Justice

Racial Justice Sunday: Schools’ Resources

Thursday, January 18th, 2024 @ 5:10 pm

The Diocese of Westminster Education Service has produced a suite of useful school resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2024.

icon-home » Events » Racial Justice Sunday » Racial Justice Sunday: Schools̵...

The Diocese of Westminster Education Service has produced a suite of useful school resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2024.

Resources can be customised by staff or pupils where appropriate and materials can be adapted for primary schools, secondary schools, and colleges. These versatile resources meet the needs and abilities of all pupils and can be used to support pupil-led worship and/or teacher-led learning.

Racial Justice Sunday Activities 2024
Racial Justice Sunday Secondary Schools PowerPoint
Racial Justice Sunday Primary Schools PowerPoint

Racial Justice Sunday 2020

Racial Justice Sunday is celebrated on 9 February 2020 in England and Wales

Racial Justice Sunday 2021

We need to oppose racism and pursue racial justice with renewed vigour.

Saints of Colour

Celebrating the Catholic Church's saints of colour.

Racial Justice Sunday 2023

All are included in the mission of Christ and His Church. Let us walk together, pray together and work together.