Racial Justice Sunday: Schools’ Resources

The Diocese of Westminster Education Service has produced a suite of useful school resources for Racial Justice Sunday 2024.
Resources can be customised by staff or pupils where appropriate and materials can be adapted for primary schools, secondary schools, and colleges. These versatile resources meet the needs and abilities of all pupils and can be used to support pupil-led worship and/or teacher-led learning.