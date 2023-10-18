World Mission Sunday 2022

World Mission Sunday happend on 23 October 2022 with the theme: ‘‘You shall be my witnesses’ – Acts 1:8'

Papal Message: World Mission Sunday 2022

In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis reminds us that the Church is missionary by nature.

Share God’s hope this World Mission Sunday by reaching out in faith to those in need

World Mission Sunday is vital to the growth of the Church and the spread of the Gospel in predominantly impoverished and remote areas overseas.

Resources for World Mission Sunday 2022

Here you will find all of Missio's resources for World Mission Sunday 2022