World Mission Sunday 2022

World Mission Sunday happend on 23 October 2022 with the theme: ‘‘You shall be my witnesses’ – Acts 1:8'
In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis reminds us that the Church is missionary by nature.
World Mission Sunday is vital to the growth of the Church and the spread of the Gospel in predominantly impoverished and remote areas overseas.
