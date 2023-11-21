Jesuit Institute Prayer Programme 2023-2024.
May it be an intense year of prayer in which hearts are opened to receive the outpouring of God’s gracePope Francis
Wednesday 15 November 2023 19.30 – 20.45
We will prayerfully welcome in the Year of Prayer in preparation for the Jubilee
Year 2025 and we will give you a flavour of what is offered through our Schools
of Prayer.
Monday 27 November to Friday 1st December 2023 Afternoons: 14.00-15.15 OR Evenings: 19.30-20.45
Eastertide – Monday 13th – Friday 17th May 2024 Afternoons: 14.00- 15.15 OR Evenings: 19.30-20.45
Find a way of praying that works for you and experience the riches of prayer with our online course. Adventure in prayer will involve being guided in different types of prayer, individual time for prayer and sharing in small groups.
First Wednesday of Every Month at 20.00-21.00 on Zoom
Join us for a guided meditation with the imagination: a chance to meet, pray and share with others, and a space of nourishment once a month, live on Zoom.
Go to jesuit.org.uk/events for more details of all their events.
A daily prayer session, designed to go with you on the move. Lasting between ten and thirteen minutes, it combines music, scripture of the day and some questions for reflection. https://pray-as-you-go.org/