Jesuit Institute Prayer Programme 2023-2024.

May it be an intense year of prayer in which hearts are opened to receive the outpouring of God’s grace Pope Francis

Welcoming the Year of Prayer – Online

Wednesday 15 November 2023 19.30 – 20.45

We will prayerfully welcome in the Year of Prayer in preparation for the Jubilee

Year 2025 and we will give you a flavour of what is offered through our Schools

of Prayer.

Advent Adventure in Prayer – Online

Monday 27 November to Friday 1st December 2023 Afternoons: 14.00-15.15 OR Evenings: 19.30-20.45

Eastertide Adventure in Prayer – Online

Eastertide – Monday 13th – Friday 17th May 2024 Afternoons: 14.00- 15.15 OR Evenings: 19.30-20.45

Find a way of praying that works for you and experience the riches of prayer with our online course. Adventure in prayer will involve being guided in different types of prayer, individual time for prayer and sharing in small groups.

Imagine – Online

First Wednesday of Every Month at 20.00-21.00 on Zoom

Join us for a guided meditation with the imagination: a chance to meet, pray and share with others, and a space of nourishment once a month, live on Zoom.

Pray as you go – App, Website and Podcasts

A daily prayer session, designed to go with you on the move. Lasting between ten and thirteen minutes, it combines music, scripture of the day and some questions for reflection. https://pray-as-you-go.org/