Pilgrims of Prayer

There are many exercises for improving our physical health and wellbeing. Ignatius of Loyola wrote what he called the ‘Spiritual Exercises’, a variety of ways of praying to develop our spiritual health and wellbeing, our relationship with God and the world. Just like physical exercise, if we talk about it but don’t actually engage in any exercise, this will not be very fruitful! So, this booklet introduces exercises that you may find it useful to practise – and the more you practise, the more benefits you will feel. This booklet introduces a number of these prayer exercises and guides you through them.

If you would find it helpful to be guided through some of these ways of praying, download the booklet below now.