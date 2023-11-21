Jubilee Themes

This section explores the themes related to the Jubilee Year 2025.
This section explores the themes related to the Jubilee Year 2025.
In Jewish history, the seventh day is the Sabbath Day, a day of rest. Likewise, the seventh year was the sabbatical year or a year of rest.
The theology of jubilee is focused on justice, trust and memory, inspired by the history of Yahweh and the Israelites.
The jubilee provided a socio-economic solution to keep the family together even when faced with economic disaster.
The Day of Atonement is the most solemn day of the year in which the whole nation sought and received collective forgiveness for all its sins.
Jesus identified himself and his ministry with the eschatological implications of the jubilee year and fulfils the jubilee itself in his life, death and resurrection.
This Jubilee Year reminds us that our policies and practises can be challenged and reversed.
Although there are only a few references to the jubilee year in the Pentateuch it continued to play a major role both among the Israelites and in the emerging Christian church in the New Testament.