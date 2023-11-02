The Year of Jubilee 2025 

In 2025, the Church is celebrating a year of jubilee, something which happens every 25 years. The theme is “Pilgrims of Hope”.
In 2025, the Church is celebrating a year of jubilee, something which happens every 25 years. The theme is “Pilgrims of Hope”, and it will be a year of hope for a world suffering the impacts of war, the ongoing effects of COVID-19 pandemic, and a climate crisis.
Preparations for the 2025 Year of Jubilee will begin in Advent 2023, which will mark the start of a year of prayer. The conference is producing resources for the preparatory year of prayer, focusing on the Our Father, as well as resources about jubilee in the Catholic Church.
For use by parishes, priests, religious, laypeople, and more, these resources will help guide you as you ready yourself for this most vital year in the Church’s life.
The jubilee is first described in Leviticus 25. Every 7th year was a sabbath for the land when it was to lay fallow, and rest from agriculture.
In the Catholic Church, the concept of Jubilee or ‘Holy Year’ was used to declare special years for forgiveness and reconciliation.
In this section, David McLoughlin, the Emeritus Fellow of Christian Theology at Newman University, Birmingham, explores the teachings of Jesus within the "Great" and "Little" traditions.
Here are three scenes from the story of Ruth by the British watercolourist Thomas Matthews Rooke (1842 -1942).
There are six issues challenging us to live the Jubilee in our churches and communities today, this sections offers resources to help deal with such issues.