Opposing the Two-Child Cap Policy

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales continues to be seriously concerned about the implications of the current two-child policy on Universal Credit payments for vulnerable, larger families.
Also in Previous EventsDays of Prayer > Day for Consecrated Life > Holocaust Memorial Day > Election 2024 > Ethics and Practice > Sunday of the Word > Sea Sunday > World Mission Sunday > Marriage Week 2024 > World Day of Prayer > World Youth Day > St Bernadette Relics > Peace Sunday 2024 > An Introduction to CST > More... >
Introduced in 2017, the policy has been undermining the financial security of families with three or more children. Such families often have no choice but to make claims for Universal Credit as a result of common, but unpredictable, life events, such as job loss or the onset of disability. The majority of families affected by the two-child policy are working families.
We encourage all Catholics to take part in this e-Action campaign. You can make your voice heard and contact your MP
The Bishops’ Conference has launched an e-Action campaign to enable Catholics to simply but effectively make their strength of feeling known on this issue. We encourage all Catholics to take part in this e-Action campaign.
Catholic Social Teaching firmly rejects the policy on a matter of principle, namely its implication that larger families are a burden, rather than a blessing, to society.