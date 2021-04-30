May is the Month of Mary. The month has traditionally become a time to focus on the rosary and Marian devotions. Indeed, in some songs Our Lady is described as the Queen of May.

The power of prayer can help us overcome the difficulties we face with the global COVID19 pandemic.

Pope’s Prayer Marathon

Saturday, 1 May 2021: 5pm and 6pm (UK time)

Pope Francis has invited Catholics and 30 Marian Shrines around the world, including the Shrine at Walsingham, to dedicate the month of May to a marathon of prayer for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Catholic National Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham has been selected to start the month of prayer. Watch below at 5pm.

Full of Grace

As we focus our prayer on Our Lady, why not follow our series ‘Full of Grace’? We pray the Hail Mary in a different language each day. Listen by visiting our ‘Podcasts’ section.