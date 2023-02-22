Stella Maris Lent Appeal

This Lent, as we remember how Our Lady grieved the loss of her son, we ask that you consider supporting bereaved seafarers, fishermen, and their family members. Your generosity will help us continue to offer comfort and support to those who need it most.

Seafarers facing death or bereavement need a chaplain by their side – and you can put

one there.

The death of a loved one, friend or colleague is difficult for anyone. But when you’re thousands of miles from home, with no respite from work and limited support, it can be devastating.

Please will you provide spiritual support to seafarers and fishers when it matters most?

Death and bereavement is the biggest crisis issue we deal with. As well as supporting seafarers, fishers and family members following deaths at sea, we comfort many others in ports who have lost loved ones back home.

It’s emotional, of course, to be part of these moments – but it’s a privilege and honour to serve seafarers in this way. With your help, our chaplains offer Masses, blessings, prayer and faith resources so grieving seafarers and fishers can draw on God’s comfort and strength at a difficult time.

This Lent, you can provide spiritual support to seafarers and fishers when it matters most.

Donate here