Prayer Card for Coronation of King Charles III

From Wednesday 3 May until Friday 5 May, the Bishops of England and Wales ask each Catholic in our lands to pray for His Majesty and the Queen.

Prayer

O God, to whom every human power is subject,

grant to your servant our sovereign Charles

success in the exercise of his high office,

so that, always revering you and striving to please you,

he may constantly secure and preserve

for the people entrusted to his care

the freedom that comes from civil peace.

Th rough our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.

Amen

V: O Lord, save Charles, our King.

R: And hear us on the day we call upon you.

V: O Lord, hear my prayer.

R: And let my cry come before you.

V: The Lord be with you.

R: And with your spirit.

Almighty God, we pray,

that your servant Charles, our King,

who, by your providence has received the governance of this realm, may continue to grow in every virtue,

that, imbued with your heavenly grace,

he may be preserved from all that is harmful and evil and,

being blessed with your favour may,

with his consort and the royal family,

come at last into your presence,

through Christ who is the way, the truth and the life

and who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen

