Coronation Weekend – Local Events

Local Dioceses will be hosting Cathedral Masses and celebratory events in light of King Charles III’s coronation over the weekend. Details below.

Archdiocese of Cardiff

Mass will be offered for the King and the Royal Family at St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff on Friday 5 May, 5pm and Sunday 7 May, 11am.

The Diocese of Arundel and Brighton

Bishop Richard will be celebrating a Mass for the Coronation at Arundel Cathedral, Friday 5 May at 7pm.

The Diocese of Brentwood

Celebrations for the Coronation will be held at Brentwood Cathedral an 11.30 Mass service will take place on Sunday 7 May, followed by a Coronation Party in the afternoon.

The Diocese of Middlesbrough

Bishop Terry Drainey will be celebrating Mass at St Mary’s in Middlesbrough on Friday 5 May at 7pm.

The Diocese of Nottingham

‘God Save the King!’, a concert in honour of his majesty King Charles III will take place on Friday evening, held at the Nottingham Cathedral. More details here.

Bishop McKinney will also be celebrating a Mass of Thanksgiving at 11.15 on Sunday, which will be live-streamed here: https://nottinghamcathedral.co.uk/spiritual/watch-a-livestream-mass/

The Diocese of Portsmouth

Bishop Philip Egan, will be celebrating Mass for the King on Saturday 6 May, 6pm at St John’s Cathedral, Portsmouth. He has asked all his clergy to read his message out at Masses on Sunday.

The Diocese of Salford

Bishop John will be celebrating the 5.30pm Vigil Mass at the Salford Cathedral on Saturday 6 May.