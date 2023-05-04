Events God Save the King! A concert in honour of His Majesty King Charles III on the eve of his coronation. On Friday 5 May the Catholic Diocese of Nottingham is kickstarting the Coronation weekend with a concert in the King’s honour, to be held at Nottingham Cathedral.  icon-home » Events » God Save the King! A concert in hon...

On Friday 5 May the Catholic Diocese of Nottingham is kickstarting the Coronation weekend with a

concert in the King’s honour, to be held at Nottingham Cathedral. Invited by Bishop Patrick

McKinney, civic dignitaries from across the city, county, and diocese – including Nottinghamshire’s

Lord Lieutenant Sir John Peace – will be in attendance, with the evening promising to be a joyful

musical celebration marking this new Carolean era.

Speaking ahead of the event, Bishop Patrick McKinney shared his delight to be hosting this concert

at Nottingham Cathedral, noting that he hopes it will bring together people from across the

region to celebrate this historic occasion. The Bishop echoed His Majesty the King’s hopes for

the Coronation weekend: that this musical celebration will be one that looks towards the future,

whilst being rooted in tradition.

Conducted by Mr Gregory Treloar, Diocesan Director of Music, the concert features a selection of

music fit for a coronation, including Handel’s Coronation Anthems and his sublime ‘Eternal Source of

Light Divine’. Massed choirs and school children will perform ‘Zadok Rules’, and the Cathedral Choir

will sing Stanford’s Coronation Gloria in Bb. There’ll be plenty of opportunities to join in with rousing

numbers, including Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and Vaughan Williams’s ‘Old 100th Psalm’.

The evening draws together Nottingham Cathedral Choir, the Cathedral International Choir, the

Boys’ and Girls’ Choirs, and the Mansfield Children’s Choir. It will also feature the award-winning

Helix Ensemble, an orchestral group of musicians from across the East Midlands, with more

performers to be announced!

The interval will be hosted in the beautiful Cathedral gardens, with tickets including a complimentary

drink of prosecco or sparkling elderflower cordial: fizz fit for a King!

Book your ticket here to avoid disappointment!









