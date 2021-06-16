End of Life Death by Appointment: A Rational Guide to the Assisted Suicide Debate Would you benefit from a rational guide to the assisted suicide debate? That's what's on offer to attendees of an online event called 'Death by Appointment'. » Events » Death by Appointment: A Rational Gu...

The Assisted Suicide debate has been pushed centre stage once more in 2021 with Baroness Meacher’s Assisted Dying Bill passing through the House of Lords.

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues, has already outlining the Catholic Church’s opposition to the Bill – a Bill that could make assisted dying legal in England and Wales.

Online Event

Would you benefit from a rational guide to the assisted suicide debate? That’s what’s on offer to attendees of an online event called ‘Death by Appointment’.

On Monday 12 July at 7:30pm, Baroness Ilora Finlay and Robert Preston will look behind the slogans of the debate to help inform your view.

Visit the event page on Eventbrite.

Founding Director of the campaign group Living and Dying Well, Robert is a former civil servant and parliamentary official. Baroness Finlay is a cross-bench member of the House of Lords and one of Europe’s leading palliative care consultants. Both have extensive experience of this complex and sensitive subject. They make clear from the outset that, in their view, the case being made for changing the law to legalise physician-assisted suicide does not stack up.

From law, to clinical practice, social attitudes, end of life care, public safety and the experience of those jurisdictions, they carefully lay out their evidence in a manner that recognises and respects that others may see the matter differently. That’s something of a rarity in this emotionally-charged area of discussion.

Bishop John Sherrington will introduce the evening and the National Board of Catholic Women will join Baroness Finlay and Robert Preston in conversation. There will also be a question and answer session after the presentations.

This virtual event is supported by the Bishops’ Conference’s Department of Social Justice.

When?

Monday 12 July 2021, 7:30pm – 9pm

How?

A Zoom link will be provided 24 hours before the event. Sign-in or register at Eventbrite to be reminded about Death by Appointment: A Rational Guide to the Assisted Suicide Debate and get notified as soon as the link is available.