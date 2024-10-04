Prayer for peace

A special prayer offered by the Latin Patriarch for the Day of prayer, penance and fasting.

Lord our God,

Father of the Lord Jesus Christ,

and Father of all mankind,

Who in the cross of Your Son

and through the gift of His own life,

at great cost, You wished to destroy

the wall of enmity and hostility

that separates peoples and makes us enemies:

Send into our hearts

the gift of the Holy Spirit,

that He may purify us from every feeling

of violence, hatred and revenge,

enlighten us to understand

the irrepressible dignity

of every human person,

and inflame us to the point of consumption

for a peaceful and reconciled world

in truth and justice,

in love and freedom.

Almighty and eternal God,

in Your hands are the hopes of men

and the rights of every people:

Assist with Your wisdom those who govern us,

so that, with Your help,

they will become sensitive to the sufferings of the poor

and of those who suffer the consequences

of violence and war;

may they promote the common good and lasting peace

in our region

and throughout the earth.

Virgin Mary, Mother of Hope,

obtain the gift of peace

for the Holy Land that gave birth to you

and for the whole world.

Amen.