Known as the father of Catholic charities in New York, Venerable Pierre Toussaint is an inspiration for giving back to the community and helping others. Toussaint’s level of selflessness is one to emulate today. Toussaint raised funds for the first Catholic orphanage and began the first school for black children in New York.

Toussaint was born a slave in Haiti in 1766. Following the Haitian revolution in 1787, Toussaint’s slave master fled to New York City with Toussaint, appointing him a hairdresser upon arrival. Toussaint used his money from hairdressing for an array of selfless acts of charity, such as buying people’s freedom, sheltering orphans, nursing the sick, restoring St Peter’s church after a terrible fire and donating money to build the first St Patrick’s Cathedral.

In recognition of Pierre Toussaint’s virtuous life, the late Cardinal Cooke, Archbishop of New York, introduced Toussaint’s cause for canonisation at the Vatican in 1968. In December 1989, the late Cardinal O’Connor had the remains of Pierre Toussaint transferred from Lower Manhattan to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan, where Toussaint is buried as the only layperson, alongside the former Cardinal-Archbishops of New York City.

On December 17, 1997, Pope John Paul II declared Pierre Toussaint Venerable, thus placing him firmly on the road to becoming North America’s first black saint. Venerable Pierre Toussaint was a man who was proud of his faith, and culture, and committed to serving others.