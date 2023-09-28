Sister Thea Bowman

Born December 29, 1937, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, Thea was reared as a Protestant until age nine when she asked her parents if she could become a Catholic. Bertha enrolled in a Catholic School, which deepened her appreciation for the Catholic faith. When she was fifteen, Bertha travelled north to Wisconsin to join the Order of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse.

Sister Thea worked diligently not only on education but on the evangelisation of Black American Catholics. At the time, the Church in the South had been wounded by the history of segregation and slavery. The social structures prevented the marginalised black populations from feeling welcome in the Church that they saw as a Church of white people.

Through teaching and sharing the message of God’s love, Sister Thea played a crucial role in bridging the ethnic gap within the church in Yazoo, Mississippi.

After 16 years of teaching, the bishop of Jackson, Mississippi, invited Sister Thea to become the consultant for intercultural awareness, where she would create programs directed to break down racial and cultural barriers. Sister Thea encouraged people to communicate with one another to understand other cultures and races, which was no small task at the given time.

Sister Thea died on March 30, 1990. Sister Thea’s cause for canonisation has been opened, and the United States bishops announced their support for her canonisation at their 2018 fall conference.

Photo credit: Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration / fspa.org/theabowman