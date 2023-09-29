Blessed Michael Iwene Tansi

Blessed Michael Cyprian Iwene Tansi was born in the village of Igboezunu – Aguleri which is

situated around the south-eastern geopolitical zone of Nigeria, West Africa in the present day

Anambra State in September 1903.

Tradition has it that, Blessed Michael Cyprian Iwene Tansi was born into a non-Christian

family and got baptised with the name Michael, when he was barely 10 years of age since he

was opportune to attend a catholic school where he learnt more about Jesus Christ. He is often

identified as Father Michael Iwene Tansi.

Father Michael Iwene Tansi first served the Catholic Church after his baptism as a catechism

instructor where he taught the catholic faith to those who were to be baptised as Catholics.

Through this experience of teaching catechism, he developed his career of educating young

men and women around his village. After some time, he went ahead to train for the catholic

priesthood and was ordained at the age of 34 years. Father Michael Iwene Tansi did his priestly

ministry in mostly eastern communities around Anambra State.

Indeed, Father Michael Iwene Tansi is most times celebrated for his strong dedication to his

local community and his strong devotion to the Christian faith which he processed right from

his conversion to Christendom.

In performing his priestly ministry, Father Michael Iwene Tansi would often travel to

evangelize the neighbouring village communities. This he did with his bicycle as means of

transportation and sometimes on his foot. He spent most of his time visiting the sick people in

the village, the poor and the unloved in the communities where he ministered.

Father Michael Iwene Tansi later on in his life time sought permission to become a member of

the Trappist monastery officially known as Cistercians Monks of Strict Observance of Mount

St Bernard Abbey in Leicestershire in England. As he remained a monk, he was renamed

Cyprian and his desire was to be able to open a Cistercian monastery in Nigeria in the years he

lived which he could not actualise. Although, he was later commissioned to establish a

Cistercian monastery in neighbouring Cameroon, even though his health deteriorating did not

allow this to materialise.

Father Michael Iwene Tansi died at the age of 61 years and in 1986, his remains was moved

from the Cistercian Monastery of Mount St Bernard Abbey in Coalville – Leicestershire to

Nigeria for burial. Then, on 22nd March of 1998, Father Michael Iwene Tansi was beatified by

Pope John Paul II in a ceremony which was held in Onitsha located in present day Anambra

State. The Pope John Paul II declared January 20th as a day reserved to celebrate his feast since

he died on this day in 1964. His relics is situated in the Cathedral Basilica of the Most Holy

Trinity in Onitsha Archdiocese, Anambra State, Nigeria, West Africa.

Reflection on Blessed Michael Iwene Tansi from Fr. Paul Ubebe

“The figure of Father Michael Iwene Tansi challenges me to be dedicated to the priestly

responsibility I have embraced and the willingness to make sacrifices in propagating the faith

I profess as a Catholic Priest wherever I find myself as a missionary.

“Mainly, Father Michael Iwene Tansi remains a daily inspiration not only I as an individual, also

to those who study about his life. In fact, his dedication in reducing the barrier of distance in

preaching the word of God is a strong motivation.

“On another note, the personality of Father Michael Iwene Tansi over the years has taught me

to remain resilient in proclaiming and teaching the catholic faith not only in my locality but the

willingness to carry on the mission of Christ across borders.

“Most importantly, Father Michael Iwene Tansi should remain as an inspiration to many for his

deep sense of humility and dedication to evangelisation. He was also dedicated to helping the

poor and marginalised in his community.

“On a final note, Father Michael Iwene Tansi is often invoked as the patron of those seeking the

pursuit of having a strong and deep faith in God.”

