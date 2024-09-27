October 2024

Black History Month is an annual observance dedicated to recognising and celebrating the contributions, history, culture and achievements of people of African decent.

When you look at the prayer cards and icons for sale in our parish shops and kiosks, you could be forgiven for thinking that all our saints are white Europeans. This, of course, only reveals a segment of the bigger picture, and there are many black saints in the Catholic Church who have inspired the faithful in their devotions.

In this section, we celebrate just a few of these men and women – some already canonised, others on the path to sainthood as Venerable or Blessed.