In this section, we celebrate black saints – some already canonised, others on the path to sainthood as Venerable or Blessed.
Also in EventsSeason of Creation > Opposing the two-child cap policy > Migrants and Refugees Day > Art and the Afterlife > Lectionary > Tablet Lecture > Webinar: Modern slavery on our doorstep > Synodal Church > Jubilee 2025 > Pray for Peace in Ukraine > The God Who Speaks > Cost of Living > Previous Events >
October 2024
Black History Month is an annual observance dedicated to recognising and celebrating the contributions, history, culture and achievements of people of African decent.
When you look at the prayer cards and icons for sale in our parish shops and kiosks, you could be forgiven for thinking that all our saints are white Europeans. This, of course, only reveals a segment of the bigger picture, and there are many black saints in the Catholic Church who have inspired the faithful in their devotions.
In this section, we celebrate just a few of these men and women – some already canonised, others on the path to sainthood as Venerable or Blessed.
Kizito was beatified by Pope Benedict XV in 1920 and canonised by Pope Paul VI on 18 October 1964. Kizito is the patron saint of children and primary schools.
Saint Matthew Ayariga was martyred for his faith by Islamic State militants alongside 20 Coptic Orthodox construction workers on a beach in Libya in 2015.
Blessed Michael Cyprian Iwene Tansi was born in September 1903 in Igboezunu Aguleri, a village in south-eastern Nigeria in the present day Anambra State.
Credited as the founder of Catholic Charities New York, Venerable Pierre Toussaint was a model of selflessness whose life's work was to help others.
Sister Thea Bowman transcended racism to leave a lasting mark on US Catholic life in the late 20th century.
Saint Josephine Bakhita was the first black woman to be canonised in the modern era.