‘Beyond the Cross’ follows on from ‘At the Foot of the Cross’ – our Lenten films looking at famous paintings telling the story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection.

In this series, we welcome back our two excellent contributors. Firstly, we join the ebullient London-based gallery guide Lynne Hanley for a critical assessment of the works. Then, to offer the Priest’s Perspective, we hear from the knowledgeable and engaging Father Christopher Whitehead.

Lynne Handley takes groups around the National Gallery for intimate and lively ‘Beyond the Palette’ art tours. More about Lynne here: beyondthepalette.co.uk

Fr Christopher Whitehead looks after the vibrant community at St John the Evangelist in Bath. Do check out his parish site: stjohnsrcbath.org.uk