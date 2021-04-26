Standing with Imprisoned Indian Priest Stan Swamy SJ

Fr Stan Swamy is a Jesuit Priest who has spent his life defending the human rights of marginalised Dalit and Adivasi communities. He has been imprisoned for more than 200 days on unfounded terrorism charges.
The charges have been condemned by the UN, the local church, and the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.
Four Catholic Bishops from our International Affairs department have recorded messages calling for the release of Fr Swamy. He celebrated his 84th birthday in captivity on 26 April 2021.
You can visit the official website for Jesuit Missions for more information.
Fr Damian Howard SJ, the Provincial Superior of the Jesuits in Britain, has recorded a message about Father Stan Swamy - a Jesuit priest and human rights activist imprisoned in India.
Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of our International Affairs department, assures Fr Stan Swamy he is not forgotten and, as a fellow Parkinson's sufferer, highlights Fr Swamy's urgent need for his medication.
Bishop Paul Swarbrick roots his message in Scripture and begins by reading Psalm 71. He then praises Fr Stan Swamy's tireless commitment to the poor - something that cannot be supressed by prison bars.
Bishop Paul McAleenan offers a clear message to Fr Stan Swamy's captors - Listen to reason, and to the voice of justice, and release him from prison.
Bishop John Arnold offers this prayer for Father Stan Swamy - a Jesuit priest and human rights activist imprisoned in India.