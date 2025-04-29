Head of Finance – Diocese of Middlesbrough

Salary: : In the region of £60,000 with pension contribution

Location: Curial Office, Linthorpe Middlesbrough TS5 6QT

Contract: Full Time (35hrs)

Closing date: Wednesday 21 May 2025

Interviews: Early June 2025

The Head of Finance is a key member of the senior leadership team, responsible for strategic financial leadership and ensuring the financial sustainability of the diocese. This role encompasses day-to-day financial operations, investment strategy, risk management, IT oversight and long-term financial planning. It also involves leading and developing a resilient and professional finance team. The Head of Finance chairs the Diocesan Investments Committee, which advises the Trustee Board on diocesan investments including the acquisition and disposal of investment properties.

The Head of Finance acts as a trusted advisor to the Bishop, the Vicar General, the Board of Trustees and the COO and is also a key point of contact with external advisers such as auditors, lawyers, bankers, investment managers, the Charity Commission and Companies House. The postholder also works closely with parish priests and parish finance committees in the day-to-day financial administration of our parishes.

The successful applicant must have significant experience in senior level financial, asset and resources management in a comparable setting and should be a qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, CIMA) or possess equivalent extensive financial leadership experience. While the successful applicant need not be a practicing Catholic or have any religious faith, an understanding of the mission of the Catholic Church and the Catholic ethos are essential. Experience of working in a senior leadership role for a charity would also be advantageous.

This role will involve occasional travel parishes throughout the diocese and occasional wider UK travel. The nature of this role will also require a flexible approach, with the possibility of some work outside normal office hours.

For more detail about the role or for an informal discussion, please email Peter Warren, Chief Operating Officer, at peterwarren@rcdmidd.org.uk

For a job description, person specification and application form please email Paul Blackburn, HR Manager at HR@rcdmidd.org.uk.