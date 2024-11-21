Profile Gregory Pope Gregory Pope is the current General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales.

General Secretary

Gregory Pope was born and brought up in east Lancashire. He attended St Mary’s College, Blackburn, and graduated with a degree in politics from the University of Hull.

He was appointed General Secretary to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales in November 2024 in succession to the Reverend Canon Christopher Thomas.

Mr Pope has worked for the Bishops’ Conference in a variety of roles since 2010, including as an Assistant General Secretary, as Head of Public Affairs, and as Deputy Director of the Catholic Education Service. His most recent role was as the Executive Director of the Bishops’ Conference since 2019. Prior working for the Bishops’ Conference he was a Member of Parliament. He is lives in London and is married with three grown-up children and three grandchildren