Stella Maris

Galaxy Leader Mass and Prayer Vigil

Friday, November 15th, 2024 @ 2:18 pm

An opportunity to come together in reflection and prayer, remembering those who remain in danger and praying for their safe release.

Date: 19 November 2024
Venue: Church of St Anselm and St Cecilia, Kingsway, London WC2A 3JA
Time: 7pm
Book here: https://stellamaris.org.uk/galaxyleadervigil

Catholic maritime charity Stella Maris is holding a special Mass and prayer vigil on 19th November 2024 to mark the one-year anniversary of the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader ship. On this day in 2023, Houthi forces seized the car carrier in the Red Sea, taking its 25 crew members hostage.

You are invited to come along to this service to pray for and stand in solidarity with the seafarers from the Galaxy Leader and their families, as the crew continue to endure captivity.

