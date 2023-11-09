Recruitment

Fundraising & Marketing officer – St Beuno's Jesuit Spirituality Centre

Thursday, November 9th, 2023

Fundraising & Marketing officer - St Beuno's

Salary: £25,500 – £27,000
Location: Saint Asaph, Denbighshire (On-site)
Full time
Closing Date: 07 December 2023 at 23:59
Apply: Please submit a CV and covering letter of up to 2 pages of A4. via: Charity jobs

St Beuno’s Jesuit Spirituality Centre is in North Wales and is a work of the Jesuits in Britain. St Beuno’s has a full programme of about 200 retreats and courses all year round and is well known, popular and in demand as a retreat destination by people across the UK and abroad. The location is exceptionally beautiful and the house, built in 1848 and is a Grade II* listed Welsh historic monument.

The Fundraising & Marketing officer will grow voluntary income and market the retreats to a wider audience to support the mission of St Beuno’s.

The postholder will deliver on:

  • Direct Mail one-off and regular gifts campaigns and legacy marketing.
  • Trust fundraising research, application writing and submission from Church, national and regional funders.
  • Legacy administration, promoting gifts and stewarding pledgers.
  • Data excellence for fundraising compliance and insights to support income growth.
  • Content creation to attract new retreatants & develop a SEO strategy to support it.
  • Ensure a strong brand identity.
  • Develop a multichannel marketing and communications strategy to engage Church audiences. Ensure that this strategy is effectively budgeted.
  • Measuring and report on KPIs related to growth.
  • Be passionate for the work of retreat centres.

This job is for you if you

  • Have a sympathy for the Work of St Beuno’s spiritualty centre.
  • Value the difference, from experience, that a time of retreat can make.
  • Work with a variety of stakeholders
  • Have experience in fundraising and or marketing.
  • Want to bring excellent communication and IT skills to this role.

You must be permitted to work in the UK. St Beuno’s is not able to obtain a work visa for this post.

