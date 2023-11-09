Fundraising & Marketing officer – St Beuno’s Jesuit Spirituality Centre

Salary: £25,500 – £27,000

Location: Saint Asaph, Denbighshire (On-site)

Full time

Closing Date: 07 December 2023 at 23:59

Apply: Please submit a CV and covering letter of up to 2 pages of A4. via: Charity jobs

St Beuno’s Jesuit Spirituality Centre is in North Wales and is a work of the Jesuits in Britain. St Beuno’s has a full programme of about 200 retreats and courses all year round and is well known, popular and in demand as a retreat destination by people across the UK and abroad. The location is exceptionally beautiful and the house, built in 1848 and is a Grade II* listed Welsh historic monument.

The Fundraising & Marketing officer will grow voluntary income and market the retreats to a wider audience to support the mission of St Beuno’s.

The postholder will deliver on:

Direct Mail one-off and regular gifts campaigns and legacy marketing.

Trust fundraising research, application writing and submission from Church, national and regional funders.

Legacy administration, promoting gifts and stewarding pledgers.

Data excellence for fundraising compliance and insights to support income growth.

Content creation to attract new retreatants & develop a SEO strategy to support it.

Ensure a strong brand identity.

Develop a multichannel marketing and communications strategy to engage Church audiences. Ensure that this strategy is effectively budgeted.

Measuring and report on KPIs related to growth.

Be passionate for the work of retreat centres.

This job is for you if you

Have a sympathy for the Work of St Beuno’s spiritualty centre.

Value the difference, from experience, that a time of retreat can make.

Work with a variety of stakeholders

Have experience in fundraising and or marketing.

Want to bring excellent communication and IT skills to this role.

You must be permitted to work in the UK. St Beuno’s is not able to obtain a work visa for this post.

Apply

Please submit a CV and covering letter of up to 2 pages of A4. via: Charity jobs