Holy Land Friends of the Holy Land – Banish the mid-winter blues! A Concert in aid of Friends of the Holy Land at Westminster Cathedral on Thursday 16 February.  icon-home » Events » Friends of the Holy Land – Ba...

Join Friends of the Holy Land for an unforgettable evening of uplifting music on Thursday 16 February to raise your spirits for the year ahead whilst at the same time raising much needed funds for the most in need of our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land.

To help you start 2023 with some joy, Friends of the Holy Land offer you a rare musical experience – a wonderful evening of virtuoso singing and entertainment featuring the London Welsh Male Voice Choir supported by The Priests in Westminster Cathedral, London. It is a great privilege that permission for this concert has been given in this sacred space, renowned for its marvellous acoustics, to bring this powerful combined performance to you.

The London Welsh Male Voice Choir has sung at many of Britain’s most prestigious concert halls and cathedrals, appeared twice at the Royal Variety Command Performance and has recorded with Charlotte Church, Aled Jones and Bryn Terfel.

The Priests are a classical musical group, made up of the three Roman Catholic priests from the Diocese of Down and Connor in Northern Ireland. Two brothers, Fr. Eugene and Fr. Martin O’Hagan joined by Fr. David Delargy. The trio have been singing together since they boarded in 1970s as students at St MacNissi’s College, Garon Tower, Country Antrim and have the unusual honour of having been allowed to record in St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm and tickets, starting at £20, are available now through Eventbrite at – http://bit.ly/3i0ath2 or search LWMVC Concert at Westminster Cathedral, or by calling the office – 01926 512980.