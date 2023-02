Ordination Episcopal Ordination of Bishop Philip Moger CBCEW » Bishops » Episcopal Ordination of Bishop Phil... Ordination » »

Bishop Philip Moger was ordained an auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark by Archbishop John Wilson on Tuesday 21 February 2023 at 12:30pm in St George’s Cathedral.

Please keep the Bishop Moger in your prayers as he embarks on this important new chapter in his ministry.

