Evangelisation Engage the Disengaged: How to accompany ‘Non-Religious’ Persons. The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth in collaboration with the CBCEW Department for Evangelisation invites you to an online seminar called ‘Engage the Disengaged: How to accompany 'Non-Religious' Persons.’  icon-home » Events » Engage the Disengaged: How to accom...

Where: Zoom

When: 6pm – 21st November 2023

Tickets: £10

Booking: Eventbrite

We are excited to welcome Sherry Weddell from the Catherine of Siena Institute to an online webinar organised by the Diocese of Portsmouth in collaboration with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. In this webinar she will deliver a masterclass on how Catholics can fulfil their mission to bring all to Christ. Sherry is a best-selling author, lecturer and evangelist who is much in demand across the world to talk on equipping dioceses to become centres of evangelisation and formation, and on-going apostolic support for the laity.

The evening will offer those in attendance the chance to learn from a world-renowned speaker about how to initiate a conversation with someone who would consider themselves non-Religious. This online seminar will also give people the chance to meet new people and understand new ways to work through an increasingly secular world.

About:

This event is organised by the Diocese of Portsmouth in collaboration with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. It will give the perfect opportunity to people who work within the fields of evangelisation to hear from a renowned thinker in this field and will give attendees the chance to meet other people who are active in this field. Sherry will explore how Catholics can fulfil their mission to bring all to Christ. Sherry is much in demand across the world to talk on equipping parishes and dioceses to become centres of evangelisation and formation as well as encouraging on-going apostolic support for the laity.

Speakers:

Sherry Anne Weddell created the first charism discernment process specifically designed for Catholics in 1993. In 1997, she co-founded the Catherine of Siena Institute, an affiliated international ministry of the Western Dominican Province, and currently serves as Co-Director. Sherry has developed numerous unique formation resources that are used around the world and trained and helps lead an international team who have worked directly with over 130,000 lay, religious, and ordained Catholics in hundreds of parishes in 150 (arch)dioceses on 5 continents. Sherry’s book, Forming Intentional Disciples which came out in July 2012, is a best seller that has sold over 100, 000 copies. When not hanging around airports, Sherry enjoys tending her high-altitude Tuscan Garden in the Colorado Rockies.

Booking