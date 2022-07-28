Job Vacancy - Director of Youth Services - Nottingham Diocese
Location: Nottingham
Contract: Full Time // Permanent Contract (Subject to a 6month probationary period)
Salary: E1 – £53,981 – £61,254
Closing date: 23:55 – 22 August 2022
Line managed by / Responsible to: The Trustees / Chair of the Trustees
Nottingham Diocese are looking for a committed practising Catholic with a passion for youth ministry and evangelisation.
A professionally qualified Youth Worker (or recognised equivalent) with experience of leading and managing residential and outreach youth provision.
Evidence of strong leadership and a vision for moving the Service forward.
Post Description:
To lead and manage all aspects of the Nottingham Diocesan Catholic Youth Service. You will manage all staff working on behalf of NDCYS: Youth Ministry, Health & Safety, Administration, Finance, Housekeeping, Catering and other Sessional/Voluntary staff, ensuring that the ethos is upheld and promoted in all areas and that best practice is observed at all times.
For further information email apply@ndcys.com