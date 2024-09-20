Development Manager – Jesuits in Britain

Salary: c.£32,000 per annum with flexible working dependent on experience

Location: On a school site with homeworking

Contract: Full-time

Closing date: 8 October 2024 at 23:59

Join a mission-driven organisation committed to nurturing the next generation of compassionate leaders. The Jesuits in Britain oversee a network of esteemed Catholic schools-including Donhead Preparatory School, Barlborough Hall, Mount St Mary’s, St Ignatius College, and Wimbledon College-focused on forming ‘men and women for others.’ They are looking for a proactive self-starter who is detail-oriented and possesses excellent organisational skills. The ideal candidate will have a track record of success in fundraising, particularly in the educational sector, and will be adept at building strong relationships with diverse stakeholders.

In this role as Development Manager, you will lead a collaborative effort in alumni engagement, fundraising, and relationship-building across 5 schools. You will play a pivotal role in fostering a strong philanthropic culture, enabling the school’s alumni to stay connected and engaged with the Jesuits in Britain’s mission.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement an overarching development strategy tailored for each school.

Create a robust program for alumni communications and deliver engaging events.

Establish and implement a framework for donations and legacy giving, including developing case documents for specific projects.

This role offers the opportunity to work in a supportive and dynamic environment. If you are ready to contribute to the organisation’s mission of developing future leaders and fostering a strong community of alumni, I would love to hear from you!

Apply

To apply for this role and for further details, including a job description and person specification, please email Faye at Harris Hill: faye.marshall@harrishill.co.uk

As leading charity recruitment specialists and a certified B Corp™, Harris Hill is committed to high and ever-improving standards of equitable and inclusive recruitment. We actively welcome applications from all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion, sexuality and other protected characteristics.

