Ukraine Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace in Ukraine Pope Francis has invited the faithful and all people of goodwill to make 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace.

Ash Wednesday, 2 March

Pope Francis has invited the faithful and all people of goodwill to make 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace.

I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war. Pope Francis

You can pray in any way you are comfortable and, of course, many of us will go to church on Ash Wednesday.

Some of our bishops, such as Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark, are encouraging the faithful of their dioceses to pray a rosary for peace on Ash Wednesday:

“God’s plan for the world is peace, not disaster. We pray for Ukraine and her people, and for the world’s leaders. No one wins in war. Everyone wins in peace.”

The Jesus Prayer

One of the simplest prayers is the Jesus Prayer – the prayer of the heart – where we admit to ourselves, to our God that we are all sinners, that we all need redemption, and that we place ourselves in the loving hands of Our Lord. The prayer is one that is very simple. It doesn’t take a lot of memory and it’s a prayer that we can repeat and you can live with.

Jesus, Lord Jesus,

Son of the Living God,

have mercy on me, a sinner

Amen

Господи Ісусе Христе, Сину Божий, помилуй мене грішного.

Our Father

Listen to the Lord’s Prayer in Ukrainian.

Hail Mary

Listen to the Hail Mary in Ukrainian.

Live Stream

The Archbishop of Southwark will celebrate Solemn Sung Mass on Ash Wednesday, 2 March, with the blessing and imposition of ashes at 6pm in St George’s Cathedral.

All are welcome to attend St George’s Cathedral in person on the day or can take part via the RC Southwark live-stream on YouTube.