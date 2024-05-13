Disability

Celebrating the Gift of People with Disabilities

Monday, May 13th, 2024 @ 9:17 am

An all-day event at Aylesford Priory to value and celebrate creative people who experience disability, taking the theme 'Be a Prophet - Go tell everyone!'

icon-home » Events » Celebrating the Gift of People with...

Sunday, 7 July 2024

Time: 12 noon – Midday
Where: Aylesford Priory, The Friars, Aylesford, Kent ME20 7BX (use ME20 7BY for SATNAV)

An all-day event will be held at Aylesford Priory on Sunday, 7 July, to value and celebrate creative people who experience disability. The day takes the theme Be a Prophet – Go tell everyone!

Events will begin at 12 noon with a Welcome Service. All are invited to come and enjoy creative prayer in the chapels, a workshop, Books Beyond Words activities and to visit the Rosary Way.

In the afternoon there will also be time to take part in an Edith Stein retreat, explore Aylesford Priory, enjoy a picnic and participate in art activities.

Aylesford also has a tea room where food can be purchased. Individuals or parish pilgrimage groups are welcome.

The day will end with Mass celebrated by Bishop Paul Hendricks at 4 pm.

This event is being run by Cristina Gangemi, a highly experienced disability adviser who is Director of the Kairos Forum, the Archdiocese of Southwark and the Carmelite order.

Ukraine Response

Join together in solidarity to pray for peace in Ukraine.

Pray for Peace in the Holy Land

Pray for peace for the suffering people of the Holy Land.

World Communications Day

Papal message, prayers, resources and more for World Communications Day

Cost of Living Crisis

Statements, briefings and links relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

Day for Life

Celebrating the value of human life at every stage and in every condition.

Do Justice

'Do Justice' offers a vision for spiritual and civic renewal.