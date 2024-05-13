Disability Celebrating the Gift of People with Disabilities An all-day event at Aylesford Priory to value and celebrate creative people who experience disability, taking the theme 'Be a Prophet - Go tell everyone!'  icon-home » Events » Celebrating the Gift of People with...

Sunday, 7 July 2024

Time: 12 noon – Midday

Where: Aylesford Priory, The Friars, Aylesford, Kent ME20 7BX (use ME20 7BY for SATNAV)

An all-day event will be held at Aylesford Priory on Sunday, 7 July, to value and celebrate creative people who experience disability. The day takes the theme Be a Prophet – Go tell everyone!

Events will begin at 12 noon with a Welcome Service. All are invited to come and enjoy creative prayer in the chapels, a workshop, Books Beyond Words activities and to visit the Rosary Way.

In the afternoon there will also be time to take part in an Edith Stein retreat, explore Aylesford Priory, enjoy a picnic and participate in art activities.

Aylesford also has a tea room where food can be purchased. Individuals or parish pilgrimage groups are welcome.

The day will end with Mass celebrated by Bishop Paul Hendricks at 4 pm.

This event is being run by Cristina Gangemi, a highly experienced disability adviser who is Director of the Kairos Forum, the Archdiocese of Southwark and the Carmelite order.