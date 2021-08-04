CSSA – Safeguarding Practice Adviser

Contract: Full Time – Blended Working

Salary: up to £50,000

Closing date for applications: 31 August 2021 (2359)

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards agency (CSSA) is a new agency actively engaged in delivering wide ranging reforms to safeguarding policy and practice in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. We have opportunities for committed safeguarding professionals who are at the forefront of their profession and committed to working with us to make lasting, survivor led step change in safeguarding policy and practice across the Church. All these roles will contribute to ensuring that the voice and experience of survivors is the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture. If you fit this profile and have the experience and commitment to deliver this role, we would like to speak with you.

Role Purpose

Reporting to the Safeguarding Operations Manager you will work in partnership with Catholic Dioceses and Religious Life Groups in England and Wales to develop and implement safeguarding standards. You will be adept at building detailed understanding of best practice, providing expert advice and support in casework and safeguarding performance. This is a key partnership working role tasked with continuously raising local and national capability and compliance with Agency standards.

Apply

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.

For Further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk