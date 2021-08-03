CSSA – Quality Assurance Manager

Contract: Full Time – Blended Working

Salary: c£60,000

Closing date for applications: 31 August 2021 (2359)

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards agency (CSSA) is a new agency actively engaged in delivering wide ranging reforms to safeguarding policy and practice in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. We have opportunities for committed safeguarding professionals who are at the forefront of their profession and committed to working with us to make lasting, survivor led step change in safeguarding policy and practice across the Church. All these roles will contribute to ensuring that the voice and experience of survivors is the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture. If you fit this profile and have the experience and commitment to deliver this role, we would like to speak with you.

Role Purpose

With direct reporting to the CEO, you will build, develop, and lead an audit and quality assurance team to ensure that the CSSA develops, implements, and maintains exemplary safeguarding practice across the Catholic Church in England and Wales. You will manage a process for ensuring that eligible complaints are independently assessed. Your team, based in central/north England, will fulfil this function, which is key to the success of the agency.

Apply

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.

For Further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk