Conclusion

The conclusions are not very dramatic. However, since debates around taxation in the public square are often emotive and controversial, awareness simply of the basic principles of taxation in the Scriptures shows that this is an appropriate area for Christian leaders to contribute to debate. The fact that the conclusions are not very dramatic should lead people to temper their self-confidence in drawing very specific conclusions from Scripture about the ideal approach to taxation in a Christian society.

We can, though, say several things of a general nature. Firstly, Scripture teaches that taxation is a lawful activity of the proper role of government: “taxation is theft” is not a slogan that can be justified from biblical narratives. Secondly, the Bible teaches that there are limits to both government and its activities: hence exploitative taxation does not carry scriptural warrant. There is certainly a moral responsibility to pay lawfully levied taxation; but it is the responsibility of legislators to ensure the law achieves its proper purpose. Thirdly, Scripture seems to endorse a wide variety of methods of taxation, both direct and indirect. This should remind us that all governments, in seeking to raise tax revenue, will use various methods and we should not necessarily privilege one method (say, income tax) over another (say, a customs duty) from a biblical perspective alone. In fact, Scripture seems to give greater weight to indirect taxes and, if anything, to property tax more than income tax. Scripture does not appear to consider progressive taxation as a norm and prefers flat rates. This should, perhaps, at least warn us to be careful to ensure that modern taxation systems, even if they are progressive in nature, do not fall into the category of exploitation. Finally, we must note wider considerations around family, redistribution and the common good and recognise that the tax system will involve trade-offs between several of these matters and will not be the only mechanism by which the objectives will be achieved.

In short, a proper system of taxation, lawfully levied across a range of methods in pursuit of the common good, is a thoroughly biblical principle, provided the system is fair, balanced and does not exploit.