Westminster Communications Officer – Diocese of Westminster Do you have an innate ability to produce impactful content, work well under pressure and are a natural storyteller? You could be the newest member of Westminster Diocese's Communications team.  icon-home » The Church » Bishops’ Conference » Recruitment » Communications Officer – Dioc...

Salary: £35,000 – £37,000 per annum dependent on experience

Contract: Full time

Hours: 35 hours per week

Closing date: 12/03/2024

Apply: Diocese of Westminster Careers

What you’ll be doing

Working in a dynamic and experienced Communications team, you will play a pivotal role in telling the story of the Catholic Church, creating content for Westminster’s various channels, and managing their social media accounts. Westminster Diocese are looking for a Communications Officer who is able to produce high-quality work ranging from press releases and website articles, to videos and annual reviews. They want to be able to communicate the various streams of their charity’s work and impact in a salient and compelling way.

You will be responsible for maintaining the diocesan website and assisting users from other departments with training, advice and resolving technical issues. You will also be responsible for the diocesan parish websites, providing training, assistance and advice on best practice to their parishes.

You will manage the diocesan social media accounts, building the organisation’s profile through sites such as Twitter/X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. You will also build close relationships with other departments to aid them in becoming more effective with their communications, and advising them on appropriate use of social media. Furthermore, you will confidently build and maintain relationships with journalists in response to media queries and requests for interview, ensuring that the charity’s messages are accurately and positively portrayed in the media.

This means there’s lots to get involved in, and to be excited about.

What Westminster Diocese are looking for

You will be experienced in using content management systems to keep various websites updated, will be proficient in using a range of communication techniques, and will have an excellent understanding of digital communications and social media. To be successful in this role, you will need to have excellent written and editing skills, with the ability to communicate complex ideas in an accessible way.

Additionally, you will have excellent prioritisation skills, and an innate ability to remain calm under pressure. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and comfortable managing their own schedule, which may include working outside of traditional office hours. The successful candidate will be a flexible, persuasive and organised individual. You will work well in a team as well as autonomously.

A deep understanding of the Catholic faith and how the Catholic Church works is essential to this role. What Westminster Diocese require above all else is that you respect the values they share to help others and support decent and dignified work for all without prejudice.

The Offer

In return for your hard work and commitment, you will receive a competitive reward package which will include, but is not limited to:

Life Assurance

Access to Healthcare Cash Plan

Discounts scheme through Edenred-shopping, restaurants, cinema tickets gift cards and much more

Season Ticket Loan

Cycle to Work scheme

Access to low cost loans with Churches Mutual

Employee assistance programme– free, independent 24/7 help and advice for work-related issues as well as problems affecting home life

About Westminster Diocese

Westminster Diocese is the Roman Catholic Diocese of Westminster, a faith-based charity with offices close to Victoria Train and Underground Station and just a short walk from St James’ Park and Westminster Underground stations.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is the Archbishop of Westminster and Westminster Cathedral is his seat. They deliver their charitable mission through our network of 204 schools which educate around 90,000 pupils, 207 parishes and several hundred social justice initiatives. Westminster Diocese seek to positively impact the lives of all members of society.

Westminster Diocese core values are Competence, Reliability, Honesty, Perseverance & Love.

Values are at the centre of everything the diocese does and as they are looking for an individual who is able to clearly demonstrate and evidence them

Application details

Community is incredibly important to Westminster diocese, and they value and respect diversity in all its forms (seen and unseen). To be considered for the role, please complete an online application. CVs will NOT be considered, therefore, please do not send them. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Please note that you will need to be eligible to work in the UK to apply for this position. You must provide proof of Right to Work in the UK. We reserve the right to remove the vacancy before closing date.

Apply for this job

Apply online for this job

Apply Offline

If you wish to complete an application offline, please contact Human Resources at humanresources@rcdow.org.uk

(CV’s will not be considered – see above)

Important Information

CVs will not be considered.

Therefore, please do NOT submit a CV with the online job application or by email.