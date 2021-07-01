Clifton Diocese – Job Vacancies

The Clifton Diocese in the West of England has two exciting new job opportunities - an 'Adult Formation and Evangelisation Officer' and a 'Caritas and Environmental Officer'.
Clifton Diocese
Department of Adult Education and Evangelisation
The Catholic Diocese of Clifton in the West of England has two exciting new opportunities to work within its Department for Adult Education and Evangelisation.
The successful applicant will need to be committed to the mission of the Church, a confident communicator, be able to promote the Gospel and support parishes to grow in their capacity to be places of mission and outreach.
With two key aspects to this role, the successful applicant will need to have the confidence to ensure that both the Cry of the Poor and the Cry of the Earth are fully integrated into the life of our parishes and schools.
For further information or an informal discussion about either role, please contact:
Sarah Adams
Director of Adult Education and Evangelisation
Tel: 07779 003431
The job description, personal specification and application form are available from www.cliftondiocese.com/diocese/working-for-us/
Closing date for receipt of applications: 23 July at 5pm