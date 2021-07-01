Clifton Diocese – Job Vacancies

Clifton Diocese

Department of Adult Education and Evangelisation

The Catholic Diocese of Clifton in the West of England has two exciting new opportunities to work within its Department for Adult Education and Evangelisation.

Adult Formation and Evangelisation Officer

Are you passionate about your faith and have a desire to share it with others?

Would you like to support our parishes in their mission to be communities of evangelisation and mission?

Do you have an interest in developing resources and working with a variety of different groups to deliver effective and dynamic sacramental preparation alongside accompanying parishes in their outreach to those seeking faith or simply curious?

The successful applicant will need to be committed to the mission of the Church, a confident communicator, be able to promote the Gospel and support parishes to grow in their capacity to be places of mission and outreach.

Caritas and Environmental Officer

Are you passionate about our planet and how we care for it?

Do you care about the poor and the vulnerable in our local communities?

Would you like to be able to develop co-ordinated plans for action, working with parishes and schools in a Catholic setting?

With two key aspects to this role, the successful applicant will need to have the confidence to ensure that both the Cry of the Poor and the Cry of the Earth are fully integrated into the life of our parishes and schools.

Find out more

For further information or an informal discussion about either role, please contact:

Sarah Adams

Director of Adult Education and Evangelisation

Tel: 07779 003431

The job description, personal specification and application form are available from www.cliftondiocese.com/diocese/working-for-us/

Closing date for receipt of applications: 23 July at 5pm