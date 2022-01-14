We saw the star in the East, and we came to worship him (Mt2:2)

Materials for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2022 have been prepared by the Middle East Council of Churches on behalf of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the World Council of Churches based in Beirut, Lebanon.

They chose the theme, “We saw the star in the East, and we came to worship him” (Mt 2:2). More than ever, in these difficult times, we need a light that shines in the darkness and that light, Christians proclaim, has been manifested in Jesus Christ.

In a region of the world where human rights are habitually trampled underfoot by unjust political and economic interests, in the face of an unprecedented international health crisis and bearing the human and material consequences of the serious explosion that devastated Beirut on 4 August 2020, the local ecumenical group nevertheless made every effort to present the results of its work by participating in the online meetings.

We pray for greater unity among Christians in the Middle East and around the world that they may contribute to a more dignified, just and peaceful life for all men and women in our time and in the times to come.

The Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity has a PDF resource that provides: background on the theme for 2022, an order for an ecumenical worship service, prayers from the service, the ‘eight days’, and a selection of additional prayers that can be used as appropriate in their own setting.

Download

Churches Together Resources

Churches Together In Britain and Ireland have produced a series of resources for the Week of Prayer.

Social Media

Show your support for Christian Unity by posting unity messages and details of your events to our Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Twitter wall – simply add the #wpcuwall hashtag to your Twitter post (note there is a delay before they appear). You can also find updates about the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Twitter by following the #wpcu2022 hashtag.