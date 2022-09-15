Communications Manager – Catholic Education Service

The Catholic Education Service are looking for a Communications Manager to join them and help champion the work of Catholic education.
Salary: £41,000
Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working
Closing date for applications: 09:00, 03 October 2022
Interview date: Interviews will be held 10 October 2022
The Catholic Education Service (CES) is appointing a Communications Manager to deliver a proactive and reactive communications strategy, including responding to press enquiries and managing the external messaging for the Catholic Education Service (CES). Working with education journalists, Directors of Education and Government you will champion the work of over 2000 Catholic schools, colleges, nurseries, and universities to external audiences.
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with an outstanding track record of delivering communications strategies and an interest in education.
The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home.
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for applying to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk