Communications Manager – Catholic Education Service

Salary: £41,000

Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working

Closing date for applications: 09:00, 03 October 2022

Interview date: Interviews will be held 10 October 2022

The Catholic Education Service (CES) is appointing a Communications Manager to deliver a proactive and reactive communications strategy, including responding to press enquiries and managing the external messaging for the Catholic Education Service (CES). Working with education journalists, Directors of Education and Government you will champion the work of over 2000 Catholic schools, colleges, nurseries, and universities to external audiences.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with an outstanding track record of delivering communications strategies and an interest in education.

The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home.

Key Responsibilities:

To design and implement the CES’s communications strategy.

To provide support to dioceses and schools on communication and public affairs issues.

To monitor developments in the media and national education policies which are of relevance to Catholic education.

To research and provide briefings on relevant education policy issues to shape communication and public affairs strategies.

To coordinate and manage national campaigns in line with Bishops’ Conference and CES public affairs priorities.

To work in close collaboration with the Director of CES to ensure that partners are effectively aligned with the Bishops’ strategy for Catholic education.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for applying to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk