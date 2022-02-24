Events Catholics in Health and Social Care: ethics and practice A training day organised by St Mary’s University, the Anscombe Bioethics Centre and the Bios Centre  icon-home » Events » Catholics in Health and Social Care...

Are you looking for an opportunity to meet people motivated by their faith to care for others? Would you like to explore the unique contribution that faith makes to the health and social care sector? Are you interested in learning about the ethical challenges work in this sector may bring?

If so, you are invited to attend one of three training days organised by St Mary’s University, The Anscombe Bioethics Centre and the Bios Centre. The training day will discuss the appropriate Christian response to a wide range of challenges affecting practice in health and social care. Distinguished speakers will lead discussions on assisted suicide, hope-filled accompaniment for those who are dying, conscientious objection and arising policy challenges.

Although a Catholic ethical approach will be taken in most sessions, the events will be appropriate for any Christian or, indeed, anybody who is concerned about the ethical challenges for practitioners that are developing in the health and social care sector

Topics

Presentation topics include upcoming policy challenges in assisted dying, hope-filled accompaniment at the end of life, conscientious objection, and dealing with ethical issues in everyday practice.

Times and Dates

Saturday 19 March

9:30am-3:30pm,

The Gillis Centre, 100 Strathearn Road,

Edinburgh EH9 1BB

Cost – £20

Register: stmarys.ac.uk/events/

Saturday 2 April

11:30am-4:45pm,

St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 21A Soho Square, London, W1D 4NR

Cost – £20

Register: stmarys.ac.uk/events/

Saturday 14 May

11:30am – 4:45pm

Online via Zoom

Cost – free

Register: stmarys.ac.uk/events/

If you have difficulty in meeting the cost of the day, you may be eligible for a free place. For further information: marianne.rozario@stmarys.ac.uk

Contributions from:

Bishop John Sherrington, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster

Archbishop Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh

Prof David Albert Jones, Director of the Anscombe Bioethics Centre

Margaret Doherty, Director of the Centre for the Art of Dying Well

Dr Helen Watt, Senior Research Fellow of the Bios Centre

Panel discussion with chaplains and practitioners in health and social care