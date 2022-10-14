IICSA

Catholic Council to assist IICSA

Friday, October 14th, 2022 @ 9:35 am

The Catholic Council to assist IICSA under its Chair, Baroness Nuala O’Loan, had representation from both the Bishops’ Conference and the Conference of Religious. It supported the numerous organisations that make up the Catholic Church in England and Wales and spoke with and for the Church. It ensured that the evidence required by the Inquiry was collated appropriately.

Members

Baroness Nuala O’Loan
Chair 

Bishop Marcus Stock 
Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Canon Chris Thomas
General Secretary, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Nalini Nathan
General Secretary, Conference of Religious

Bishop Stephen Wright
Archdiocese of Birmingham

Dom Christopher Jamison OSB
Abbot President of the English Benedictine Congregation

Sister Lyndsay Spendelow
Conference of Religious

Dr Helen Costigan
Canon lawyer

Msgr Gordon Reed
Canon lawyer

Contact

Canon Christopher Thomas
General Secretary, CBCEW

christopher.thomas@cbcew.org.uk

