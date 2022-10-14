The Catholic Council to assist IICSA under its Chair, Baroness Nuala O’Loan, had representation from both the Bishops’ Conference and the Conference of Religious. It supported the numerous organisations that make up the Catholic Church in England and Wales and spoke with and for the Church. It ensured that the evidence required by the Inquiry was collated appropriately.

Members

Baroness Nuala O’Loan

Chair

Bishop Marcus Stock

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Canon Chris Thomas

General Secretary, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Nalini Nathan

General Secretary, Conference of Religious

Bishop Stephen Wright

Archdiocese of Birmingham

Dom Christopher Jamison OSB

Abbot President of the English Benedictine Congregation

Sister Lyndsay Spendelow

Conference of Religious

Dr Helen Costigan

Canon lawyer

Msgr Gordon Reed

Canon lawyer

Contact

Canon Christopher Thomas

General Secretary, CBCEW

christopher.thomas@cbcew.org.uk