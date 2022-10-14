The Catholic Council to assist IICSA supported the organisations that make up the Catholic Church in England and Wales and ensured the evidence required by the Inquiry was collated appropriately.
The Catholic Council to assist IICSA under its Chair, Baroness Nuala O’Loan, had representation from both the Bishops’ Conference and the Conference of Religious. It supported the numerous organisations that make up the Catholic Church in England and Wales and spoke with and for the Church. It ensured that the evidence required by the Inquiry was collated appropriately.
Baroness Nuala O’Loan
Chair
Bishop Marcus Stock
Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales
Canon Chris Thomas
General Secretary, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales
Nalini Nathan
General Secretary, Conference of Religious
Bishop Stephen Wright
Archdiocese of Birmingham
Dom Christopher Jamison OSB
Abbot President of the English Benedictine Congregation
Sister Lyndsay Spendelow
Conference of Religious
Dr Helen Costigan
Canon lawyer
Msgr Gordon Reed
Canon lawyer
Canon Christopher Thomas
General Secretary, CBCEW