CAFOD Advent Appeal 2023: Israeli-Palestinian Crisis Appeal

The devastating conflict in Israel and Gaza has so far taken the lives of over 14,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis. Tens of thousands more are injured, and over 1.4 million people have lost their homes.

How is CAFOD responding?

We are working closely with our local partners in Gaza to reach those who have been affected by the conflict, supporting 10,000 families with vouchers to purchase essentials like food, water and bedding and providing shelter support and solar lanterns where electricity has failed. We’re also supporting local emergency support groups to give psychological support and trauma counselling.

Sadly staff and volunteers in our partner organisations have already lost their lives in this conflict. Your support and prayers for those putting their lives at risk to help are needed now more than ever.

How can my parish get involved?

Hold a collection – Use CAFODs downloadable resources below to hold a collection for CAFOD’s Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Appeal after Masses in your parish. You can order ‘Emergency’ collection envelopes from the CAFOD Shop so supporters can Gift Aid their donations too.

Fundraise for CAFOD this Advent – Hold a fundraiser event in your parish. Whether it’s a carol service, a Nativity play or just mince pies and mulled wine, find everything you need to hold a festive fundraiser here or visit our A-Z of fundraising for an even longer list of ideas.

Call for a ceasefire – Join CAFOD – our staff, our supporters and our volunteers – as we write to the Foreign Secretary to call for an immediate end to the violence on both sides and progress towards a lasting peace.

Pray for peace – Come together as a parish, joining with the Pope and with people of all faiths around the world as we pray for peace in the Holy Land this Advent.

Send in your Harvest fundraising – Please also remember to send in your recent Harvest fundraising – this funding is how we are able to respond quickly when disasters hit.

“Finally, let us pray for all innocent victims. The suffering of the innocent before God has a precious and redemptive value because it is united with the redemptive suffering of Christ. May their suffering bring peace ever closer.” Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

