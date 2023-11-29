CAFOD Advent Appeal 2023: Israeli-Palestinian Crisis Appeal

This Advent, hold a collection or fundraiser in your parish to get families in the Holy Land the help they urgently need.
The devastating conflict in Israel and Gaza has so far taken the lives of over 14,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis. Tens of thousands more are injured, and over 1.4 million people have lost their homes.
We are working closely with our local partners in Gaza to reach those who have been affected by the conflict, supporting 10,000 families with vouchers to purchase essentials like food, water and bedding and providing shelter support and solar lanterns where electricity has failed. We’re also supporting local emergency support groups to give psychological support and trauma counselling.
Sadly staff and volunteers in our partner organisations have already lost their lives in this conflict. Your support and prayers for those putting their lives at risk to help are needed now more than ever.
Find out more about CAFOD’s response
“Finally, let us pray for all innocent victims. The suffering of the innocent before God has a precious and redemptive value because it is united with the redemptive suffering of Christ. May their suffering bring peace ever closer.”Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem