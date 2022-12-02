Advent CAFOD Advent Appeal 2022: Open a door to hope This Advent CAFOD are asking for your help on behalf of families who ordinarily know how to cope, but are now living through the worst drought in 40 years.  icon-home » Events » Advent » CAFOD Advent Appeal 2022: Open a do...

Your gift could open the door to hope and give a resourceful mum like Nyanguet what she needs today and long into the future. A donation today would provide food she needs to survive as well as precious seeds she needs to grow for the long term.

Nyanguet’s story in her own words

I fled my village because of fighting. I witnessed many people being attacked. Properties were lost and my village burned down. I escaped to the swampy area with my children where we stayed for two days without food. We suffered mosquito bites. The experience was horrible. I lost a friend. Nyanguet

In the attack, Nyanguet’s home was set on fire. In this terrifying situation, her first thoughts were for her children. She had to get them to safety and the swamp was the safest place.

When it was safe to come out, after hiding for days, Nyanguet shared her hopeful plan for the family – they were going to find a safe place to stay. Just like the Holy Family fleeing persecution, the family were going to travel a long way to find a friendly community to live in – far from the violence.

They started the 80 mile journey that would lead them to safety.

Finding peace but families are on the edge

Nyanguet’s family have been welcomed by another community and now she has a small plot of land to farm.

However, the community is struggling because of a once-in-a-lifetime drought.

Nyanguet’s new neighbours know how to get through crises because they’ve lived through them. But people across the region are telling us that this is the worst drought they’ve seen in 40 years. The drought has wiped out the community’s crops – despite all their hard work. Rocketing food prices at markets in the area have also made it harder for Nyanguet and her neighbours to get food, leaving many families on the edge.

Asking for help takes courage

Communities around the world have ways of coping during crises that they’ve learned from their neighbours and relatives. These are methods that have kept people alive for generations – even in the worst times.

When someone like Nyanguet asks for help, it isn’t because they’re helpless, it is because they have done all they can, they have used every tool and idea they know and now they can’t cope on their own. No one wants to ask for assistance unless they really need it – especially if you have survived crises like Nyanguet has. It takes courage and determination to come forward and say, ‘I need help’.

