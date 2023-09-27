October is Black History Month, an annual observance originating in the United States which first took place in the UK in the 1980's.
Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The first Black History Month took place in the UK in the 1980’s.
This year, we will take a close look at four Black Catholic figures who inspire us in our faith today.
Known as the father of Catholic charities in New York, Venerable Pierre Toussaint is an inspiration for giving back to the community and helping others.
Born around 1869 in the village of Olgossa in the Darfur region of Sudan. Saint Bakhita is a symbol of endurance and the power of faith.
Matthew Ayariga is one of the 21 people officially recognised as a 21st-century martyr by the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.
Through teaching and sharing the message of God’s love, Sister Thea played a crucial role in bridging the ethnic gap within the church in Yazoo, Mississippi.