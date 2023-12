Plymouth Bishop-Elect of Plymouth shares thoughts after appointment announcement Church » Dioceses » Bishop-Elect of Plymouth shares tho... Plymouth » »

In this interview, Canon Christopher Whitehead shares his joy at the news of his appointment by the Holy Father, Pope Francis as Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Plymouth. He also gives us an insight into how he finds his peace and the ways in which he prays. He has a special message for the priests, religious and people of the three counties of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset.