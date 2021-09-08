Online Event: Assisted Dying – A win for autonomy or a loss for civil society?

Baroness Grey-Thompson is a former Paralympian, disability rights campaigner and member of the House of Lords.

For this virtual talk, she will highlight why the current law serves to protect the most vulnerable members of society and why the Assisted Dying Bill poses a significant threat to public safety.

The Bishop of Nottingham, the Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, sees Baroness Grey-Thompson’s talk as a crucial intervention:

“We are extremely privileged to have such insight from someone who has courageously fought disability discrimination and who recognises, so clearly, the ramifications of the Bill for both disabled people and our wider society. I encourage you to sign up for her talk.

“Please also write to your MP and peers and make your views known on this highly controversial piece of legislation. Please convey the vital message that a prescription of lethal drugs is not the civilised solution for vulnerable people seeking a dignified and peaceful end.”

Register – Online Event

To register for this event fill in the form at dioceseofnottingham.uk

When

Thursday 9 September – 19:30

How?

A Zoom link will be provided before the event.