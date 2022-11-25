Advent As the Light Grows Advent is a good time for us to stop and listen to hear how God is speaking with each of us. The question we will be exploring is, ‘what are we called to do to prepare for the coming of the Lord'?  icon-home » Events » Advent » As the Light Grows

Each message will focus on each of the Advent Candles (Hope, Peace, Joy, Love & Christ) and the Gospel message of the week. The video reflections will focus on six different people living different states of life and working in different roles within the Church.

Week 1:

Jade – Director of Youth 2000

Week 2:

Kimberly – School Chaplain

Week 3:

Liam – Permanent Deacon

Week 4:

Religious of Mary Immaculate Sisters

Christmas Day:

Fr Philip – Parish Priest Middlesbrough Diocese

The Holy Family:

Aba – Diocesan Marriage & Family Life Coordinator

Each of these videos will be shared via the National Vocation Office’s social media accounts:

