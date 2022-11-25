As the Light Grows

Advent is a good time for us to stop and listen to hear how God is speaking with each of us. The question we will be exploring is, ‘what are we called to do to prepare for the coming of the Lord'?
Each message will focus on each of the Advent Candles (Hope, Peace, Joy, Love & Christ) and the Gospel message of the week. The video reflections will focus on six different people living different states of life and working in different roles within the Church.
Week 1:
Jade – Director of Youth 2000
Week 2:
Kimberly – School Chaplain
Week 3:
Liam – Permanent Deacon
Week 4:
Religious of Mary Immaculate Sisters
Christmas Day:
Fr Philip – Parish Priest Middlesbrough Diocese
The Holy Family:
Aba – Diocesan Marriage & Family Life Coordinator
Each of these videos will be shared via the National Vocation Office’s social media accounts:
Instagram: @nationalofficeforvocation
Facebook: @UKVocations
Twitter: @UKVocation
YouTube: @UKVocation
Website: ukvocation.org