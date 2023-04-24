Vocation Archbishop Malcolm Pastoral Letter Archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon OP, has written a pastoral letter for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The letter calls us to follow the voice of Jesus and build a relationship with Him through prayer.  icon-home » Events » Vocations Sunday » Archbishop Malcolm Pastoral Letter

Archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon OP, has written a pastoral letter for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The letter calls us to follow the voice of Jesus and build a relationship with Him through prayer. Archbishop Malcolm reminds us of the courage necessary to take the first steps to follow the voice of Jesus, but we are not alone, ‘Jesus the Good Shepherd and his flock will be with you every step of the way.’ Download or read the full message below.

Full Message

My dear friends,

If you are feeling a little confused after hearing the gospel reading today, then that is

quite understandable. After all Jesus’s disciples didn’t get it the first time and he used

another parable to throw light on the first. The talk of shepherds, sheep and

sheepfolds can also be difficult for us to grasp as agricultural terms are not often

used in modern urban society.

Jesus shows by his parable in the first part of the gospel his close relationship with his

sheep. The shepherd calls his sheep one by one; they know his voice and they follow

him. There is a very close intimate relationship between the shepherd and the sheep.

Since this is Vocations Sunday the emphasis for us today is on being called (the word

‘vocation’ comes from the Latin word vocare, which means to call): the sheep follow

him because they know his voice. That call is made to every single person but how do

we know what it is, or can we even hear it all? There is so much noise in today’s

world how can we hear the voice of Jesus amid the cacophony of voices and sounds

which assault our senses?

St John Paul II often spoke of the call of the Good Shepherd as the Universal Call to

Holiness. Everyone who has been baptised has been called to holiness. That call is

unique to each of us – he calls us one by one. Our journey through life in response to

God’s loving purpose for us is different from the person sitting next to us. Some of us

live out our vocation in a particular way such as by being married and having a family.

Others will live in a religious community. Many people respond to the call to holiness

through the work they do, perhaps as a teacher or in a caring profession. There are

as many ways of hearing God’s call and answering it as there are people on this earth.

Our responsibility as Christians is to listen to God’s word and hear how he is calling us

individually.

Hearing the call of the Jesus and responding to it is not a simple process

of making a lifestyle choice. It requires getting to know Jesus so we can recognise his

voice amongst the many other attractions and opportunities in life. Jesus knows us

but do we know him? One way to begin to know Jesus is through prayer, giving

ourselves a short time of silence each day so that he may speak to us, and speak to us

he will. Although the call is particular to each of us the way we find holiness is

through each other in the church so that we may be one in Christ.

To make this clear Jesus goes on to say, ‘I am the gate of the sheepfold’. So, he’s not

just the shepherd but also the way into the sheepfold’. That doesn’t sound very clear

at all, but what he is saying is that it is through him that we enter an even closer

relationship with him and his Father in heaven. Any other offers which may be made

to us, for our future satisfaction and happiness can be false. The beauty of this new

relationship with Jesus is that it is safe and gives us the freedom to come and go, to

be fed with rich pastures and have the fullness of life.

Next weekend, King Charles III will be crowned as King of Great Britain and Northern

Ireland. For him it will be the fulfilment of a long vocation. For many years we have

watched as he remained faithful to his calling. In the coronation ceremony there is a

moment when he is presented to the people and they respond in support by

shouting with one voice, ‘God save the King’. When a priest or deacon is presented

for ordination the people acclaim, ‘Thanks be to God’. These rites suggest to us that

vocation doesn’t come from the Lord alone but is complemented by his Body, the

Church. And that should give every one of us comfort because responding to our

special calling should not be lonely but supported by the whole community of the

church.

St John Henry Newman, who is much admired by King Charles, summed up

vocation this way:

‘God has created me to do Him some definite service. He has committed some work

to me which He has not committed to another.’

So far, I have only spoken about vocation in general. Traditionally, this Sunday is used

to awaken the idea of a specific vocation to priesthood or the religious life in the

minds of the people. Of course, we will always need priests and religious as signs of

the kingdom to which we all aspire and to be of service to the church and the world

through sacraments and ministry. I cannot envisage a church without priests and

religious, so I do ask you if you are single to discern whether the Lord is calling you in

these ways of being his disciple. It takes courage to take the first steps as it goes

against the voices which are calling you to other things, but you will not be alone.

Jesus the Good Shepherd and his flock will be with you every step of the way.

May the joy of the Risen Lord be with you and your families as you reflect on his call,

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon O